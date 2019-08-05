Tiffany Haddish gets kids to say darndest things on new show

by By BETH HARRIS , Associated Press5 August 2019 17:17-04:00

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — As a comedian, Tiffany Haddish sometimes says the darndest things. Now, she’s getting kids to do it, too.

Haddish is host and executive producer of ABC’s “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” the latest revival of Art Linkletter’s comical interactions with children.

She likens it to a late-night talk show with kids. Haddish describes the kids who appear on the show as “really smart,” with her only needing to ask a couple of questions before they took off riffing on a topic.

Asked at a TV critics meeting on Monday if working with kids inspired her to write new material, Haddish said yes and it reminded her to take birth control.

Bill Cosby hosted a version of the show on CBS from 1998-2000.

Haddish’s version debuts Oct. 6.

