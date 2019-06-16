Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over abortion law

Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over abortion law

byAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her upcoming Atlanta performance because of Georgia’s new restrictive abortion law.

News outlets report that the “Girls Trip” star sent a statement to ticketholders Saturday, saying she cannot “in good faith” perform in Georgia unless it withdraws the so-called heartbeat bill. Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre.

The new law would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless it’s blocked in court, it’s set to go into effect in 2020. The ACLU has already said the group will mount a legal challenge.

Major Hollywood studios have said they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the law goes into effect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.