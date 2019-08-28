The John Leo Group perform at Dillon’s Arrowhead Friday

The John Leo Group will be debuting at a new site during its run of upcoming West Valley gigs around town. The group will play its first gig at Dillon’s Arrowhead, 20585 N. 59th Ave., in Glendale, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

The blues combo features Surprise resident Mr. Leo on harmonica and vocals, Sun City residents Guy Dobbins and Larry Kubyiack, and Anthem resident Scott Severtson.

The band also recently performed at Sunset Bistro at The Lakes in Peoria and at The Eagles Lodge in Surprise.