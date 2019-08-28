The John Leo Group perform at Dillon’s Arrowhead Friday
The John Leo Group will play its first gig at Dillon’s Arrowhead, 20585 N. 59th Ave., in Glendale, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. [Submitted photo]
The John Leo Group will be debuting at a new site during its run of upcoming West Valley gigs around town. The group will play its first gig at Dillon’s Arrowhead, 20585 N. 59th Ave., in Glendale, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
The blues combo features Surprise resident Mr. Leo on harmonica and vocals, Sun City residents Guy Dobbins and Larry Kubyiack, and Anthem resident Scott Severtson.
The band also recently performed at Sunset Bistro at The Lakes in Peoria and at The Eagles Lodge in Surprise.
Dillon's BBQThe John Leo Group
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.