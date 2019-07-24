Texas Rapper Tay-K gets 55 years in prison for man’s killing

byAssociated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas teenager who rapped under the name Tay-K has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a man during a home invasion.

A jury in Fort Worth convicted 19-year-old Taymor McIntyre last week for his role in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. On Tuesday, the jury deliberated for about three hours before sentencing McIntyre to 55 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Star-Telegram reports that McIntyre has appealed his conviction and sentence.

The man who shot Walker was sentenced last year to life in prison. Prosecutors have said McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the triggerman and organized the robbery. He was 16 when the killing occurred but was tried as an adult.

McIntyre’s 2017 single “The Race” appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100.

