Texas county cuts ties with ‘Live PD’ police TV show

byAssociated Press22 August 2019 12:34-04:00

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas county has banned a television production company from filming law enforcement officers there for a reality show.

Williamson County leaders voted Tuesday to discontinue its contract with Big Fish Entertainment, which produces “Live PD.” The show must stop filming on county property in 30 days.

District Attorney Shawn Dick is concerned that the company doesn’t save and share law enforcement footage with the county. Dick says footage should be preserved because it can be used as evidence in investigations.

The county’s contract with the show says that footage is destroyed within 30 days. A sheriff’s office attorney says the show’s crew has no legal obligation to keep the footage.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody says he’s disappointed with the decision.

Big Fish Entertainment says it will film elsewhere.

