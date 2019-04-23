Tennis broadcaster Justin Gimelstob pleads in assault case

Tennis broadcaster Justin Gimelstob pleads in assault case

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say tennis broadcaster and coach Justin Gimelstob pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault for attacking a former friend in Los Angeles on Halloween 2017.

The district attorney’s office says the 42-year-old former pro player was sentenced Monday to three years of probation, 60 days of community service and a year’s worth of anger management classes.

Prosecutors said Gimelstob attacked Randall Kaplan from behind as they trick-or-treated with their kids on Oct. 31, 2017. The motive is unknown.

In a statement to the court Monday, Kaplan said Gimelstob struck him multiple times and threatened to kill him. Kaplan’s wife, Madison, described being terrified as she witnessed the assault.

Gimelstob’s lawyer says he pleaded no contest “to move on with his professional life.”

