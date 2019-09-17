Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies for prosecution at gang trial

Entertainment

Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies for prosecution at gang trial

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (six-NYN’) is testifying against two reputed members of a violent New York City street gang.

The rapper took the witness stand Tuesday as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

He admitted in a guilty plea this year that he joined the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and helped try to kill a rival gang member.

One of the defendants, Anthony Ellison, is accused of kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine last year after a falling-out. Ellison denies the charges.

6ix9ine’s decision to cooperate has upended his bad boy image on social media. Rap icon Snoop Dogg recently labeled him a “snitch.”

The 23-year-old rapper’s album “Day69: Graduation Day” was among the top sellers on iTunes following its release last year.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the rapper’s name in the headline to 6ix9ine, instead of 6six9ine.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.