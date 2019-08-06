Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting

Entertainment

Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 20:19-04:00

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A few months before Prince died, he asked his friend Tamron Hall where he would go if he wanted to discuss his life.

At the time, the TV personality was co-host of the third hour on NBC’s “Today.”

Prince said he was going to talk to Charlie Rose, who had an eponymous talk show on PBS and was a co-anchor on rival “CBS This Morning.”

Hall says she “got so mad” at Prince that an argument ensued and she hung up on him. He called her back and she demanded to know how he could choose Rose.

Prince never did the interview and died in April 2016.

Hall told the story at a TV critics meeting Monday while discussing her new talk show “Tamron Hall.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.