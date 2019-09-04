Swedish lawyer won’t appeal A$AP Rocky’s assault verdict

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 05:49-04:00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The lawyer for American rapper A$AP Rocky says his client won’t appeal his assault conviction for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Slobodan Jovicic told Sweden’s TT news agency Wednesday that the rapper doesn’t have the energy to appeal.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, Mayers and the bodyguards were given “conditional sentences” for the assault convictions, meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.

Last month, the prosecutor said he wouldn’t appeal the verdict either.

