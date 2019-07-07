‘Spider-Man’ soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend

Entertainment

‘Spider-Man’ soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend

By JAKE COYLE , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.

The opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever. “Far From Home” has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release. It also came with an assist from Disney’s Marvel Studios, which has partnered with Sony on this and its previous “Spider-Man” release.

Disney’s “Toy Story 4” slid to second, holding strong with $34.3 million in its third weekend.

In third is Universal’s Beatles-themed “Yesterday,” which tallied $10.8 million in its second weekend.

Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” fell shy of his debut sensation “Hereditary,” opening with $10.9 million over five days of release.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.