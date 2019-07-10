Spanish judge rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias

Entertainment

Spanish judge rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias

byAssociated Press

MADRID (AP) — A judge in Spain has found there is sufficient evidence to establish that a 43-year-old man is the biological son of Julio Iglesias even though the singer refused to have a DNA test.

The judge, in fact, cited Iglesias’ refusal to submit to genetic testing as part of the evidence that persuaded him to rule in favor of Javier Sánchez in his paternity suit against the 75-year-old crooner.

The judge’s ruling issued Wednesday said “there existed contacts and a relationship between the mother of (Sánchez and Iglesias) near the date of conception.”

Sánchez says his mother, María Edite Santos, gave birth to him in 1975 exactly nine months after she met Iglesias at a party.

Iglesias’ lawyers say they will appeal the decision.

Any possible financial compensation for Sánchez would be determined at a separate trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.