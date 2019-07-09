‘Snowfall’ cast remembers late producer at Season 3 premiere

by

(AP) — “Snowfall” co-executive producer and co-creator John Singleton was mourned as cast members of the FX crime drama series gathered for the premiere of the third season.

As they walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, they remembered the 51-year-old who died following a stroke in late April while the new season was in production.

Star Damson Idris, who portrays a drug dealer, says Singleton left the series in great shape and in good hands. Idris says Singleton “left us with the confidence to go on.”

Actor Carter Hudson, who portrays a CIA undercover operative, says it was “really weird” to be there without Singleton. Hudson observed there’s little time to mourn when shooting an hour-long TV series, but you “keep going.”

The third season debuts on Wednesday.