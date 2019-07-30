Singer Saydi Driggers from band Whistle performs at Wigwam Thursday By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia A singer to watch, Saydi Driggers, performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. When she’s not doing solo gigs, Ms. Driggers fronts the Phoenix band Whistle. An interesting trio with a good sound, if you’re looking for some homegrown original pop music from right here in the Valley. I like the tune “It Ain’t Right,” and they’re coming off a gig at Crescent Ballroom this month as well.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.