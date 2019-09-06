Sheriff: Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 18:33-04:00

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico that left her and a 16-year-old girl dead.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News that investigators believe Harris caused Wednesday’s crash and that speed appeared to be a contributing factor when she clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic. She then crashed head-on into an SUV driven by Maria Elena Cruz.

The Taos High School student died at the scene. The responding emergency crew included her father, Pedro Cruz, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department.

The community is holding a fundraising dinner to help the Cruz family.

Harris , a 30-year-old single mom, was in Taos to perform at an annual music festival.

