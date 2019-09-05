Sarah Huckabee Sanders memoir coming in 2020

by –

(AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a book deal.

St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday that her memoir will come out in Fall 2020. Sanders will write about her time in the Trump administration, “including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” and will also describe balancing an “all-consuming job” with raising a family.

The memoir is currently untitled.

The book’s timing will likely add to speculation that Sanders is planning a run for governor in Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.