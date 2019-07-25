SAG Awards shift date, avoid schedule conflict with Grammys

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 16:34-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will shift a week earlier than planned and avoid airing at the same time as the Grammy Awards.

Organizers announced the shift Thursday and that the show, which honors the best performances in film and television, will be broadcast live Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS.

The SAG Awards are voted on by acting guild members and are a reliable indicator of who will win acting honors at the Academy Awards.

The Oscars’ decision to move up its 2020 ceremony from late February to Feb. 9 has created a crunch for earlier awards ceremonies. The Grammy Awards will be bestowed on Jan. 26.

The Oscars will move back to late February in 2021 and 2022.

