Royal baby Archie to have private Windsor Castle christening

by

(AP) — The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents. The couple plans to release official photos of the baptism later.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.