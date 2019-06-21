Rolling Stones return to stage, tour after Mick Jagger mends

Entertainment

byAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Please allow them to reintroduce themselves: The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays Friday night at Chicago’s Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are expected to open Friday, and Whiskey Myers on Tuesday.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t tour at the time.

