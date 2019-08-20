Rolling Stones play State Farm Stadium Aug. 26

The Rolling Stones make their anticipated arrival in Glendale on Aug. 26. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Entertainment

By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia

Oh nothing much to see here. Just The Rolling Stones coming to town. WhhhhaaaaaAAttt??!!

I’m very glad that Mick is recovering from heart surgery that caused the band’s No Filter Tour to postpone originally scheduled dates on the U.S. run, and they’re finally arriving for an 8 p.m. show Monday, Aug. 26 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

Tickets are only 10 thousand dollars each, so that’s the good news. Okay, I’m exaggerating. It is the Stones, though, and the show will be worth every penny. I don’t think they’ll add my personal favorite Stones song (“Jigsaw Puzzle”) to the setlist, but when I saw them last they opened with “Satisfaction,” so no complaints here.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.