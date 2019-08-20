Rolling Stones play State Farm Stadium Aug. 26

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Oh nothing much to see here. Just The Rolling Stones coming to town. WhhhhaaaaaAAttt??!!

I’m very glad that Mick is recovering from heart surgery that caused the band’s No Filter Tour to postpone originally scheduled dates on the U.S. run, and they’re finally arriving for an 8 p.m. show Monday, Aug. 26 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

Tickets are only 10 thousand dollars each, so that’s the good news. Okay, I’m exaggerating. It is the Stones, though, and the show will be worth every penny. I don’t think they’ll add my personal favorite Stones song (“Jigsaw Puzzle”) to the setlist, but when I saw them last they opened with “Satisfaction,” so no complaints here.