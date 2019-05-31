Rolling Stones announce new Glendale date

The Rolling Stones have their new date for coming to Glendale.

The originally scheduled West Valley stop on their No Filter U.S. Tour was among the dates postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The iconic front man is back in good health, and the band announced the re-scheduled tour dates.

The Stones will perform 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

Tickets sold for the original date will be honored – fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.