Rob West releases country music album

Arizona native touts new sound

By Charlene Bisson

Independent Newsmedia

Peoria resident Rob West continues to hit the local music circuit with the exciting news he’s released his new album, “Arizona.”

Mr. West hosted a CD release party in May at the Rockbar in Scottsdale, where he performed six original songs, which are for sale on global mediums, including Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music and iTunes. He recorded in Nashville, Tenn., at Jim “Moose” Brown’s studio.

“It’s a totally different me,” he said for those who have been following his local career. “It still has the classic flair lyrically with a lot of great meaning, but I explored more of a country rock sound.”

His first single, “After Midnight” is a rocking tune featuring Mr. West’s growly voice. “This album was more about celebrating the fun and the party.”

If he was to describe his style, he said it’s Eric Church meets Montgomery Gentry meets Brothers Osborne.

“I have rocking songs and I have songs that will make you cry.”

He’s referring to the song, “Drink Em Quiet.”

“It about a hard time in my life and about some good buddies of mine that fought PTSD. It’s a combination of alcohol and depression. You can’t help but relate to parts of it if you’ve been in that place. It’s the most personal song, I’ve put out.”

Rob West said his song “Lazy Rainy Sundays” was redone with new vocals and an updated sound to bring it current.

He wants people to know that this album was a long time coming.

“I waited six years to put this out because I didn’t want to put music out that I wasn’t ready to say,” he said. “I wanted it to be a good product and mean something. This album is me.”

He said the album could not be possible without the longtime support of his friend and producer Ira Dean. Mr. Dean is known for his song writing capabilities and his time founding the country group, Trick Pony, which disbanded in 2008.Today, Mr. Dean produces, writes and performs his own work, but spends most the time behind the scenes helping others succeed.

“I’ve learned a lot by watching Ira,” Mr. West admitted. “He knows how to talk to a crowd and have fun.”

Country music artist Gary Allan provided songs for Mr. West to sing.

“That’s the proof that country music is a family. If someone says they’re going to do something in country music, they come through,” he explained.

Mr. West believes in supporting community events and playing at charity fundraisers in Peoria, including for the Peoria Chamber of Commerce.

“I give a lot of my time to great causes,” he said. “I love my town.”

The fifth generation Arizonan started playing guitar at the age of six.

Related Links: www.facebook.com/RobWestMusic

Instagram: @RobWestOfficialRobWestMusic.com

