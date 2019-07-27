Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

Entertainment

Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

byAssociated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — RZA (RIHZ’-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been in custody since July 3.

President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.