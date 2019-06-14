Publisher delays US release of Naomi Wolf book, ‘Outrages’

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 13:05-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Wolf’s U.S. publisher is postponing the release of her new book, “Outrages,” after a BBC interviewer challenged some of her findings. Wolf is openly objecting to the delay.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced that “new questions” had come up about “Outrages,” originally scheduled to come out next week. It already has been published in the United Kingdom.

Last month, BBC interviewer Matthew Sweet questioned Wolf’s research on the book, which centers on the mistreatment of gays in Victorian England. On Friday, Wolf tweeted that she made what she thought were the needed changes and that she believed her book’s core findings remained valid. She wrote that she strongly objected to the decision.

Wolf, best known for the best-selling “The Beauty Myth,” has often faced questions about accuracy in her work.

