Prince Philip marks 98th birthday in private

Entertainment, World

Prince Philip marks 98th birthday in private

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — Senior royals are congratulating Prince Philip as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II celebrates his 98th birthday in private.

In a tweet Monday, the royal family wished Philip “a very happy” birthday.

The British Army plans to fire gun salutes in Philip’s honor. The Army tweeted that it is “determined to make it a good one.”

Some of Philip’s children and grandchildren also posted tributes.

Philip has officially retired from public life although he is still occasionally seen with the queen at official events. He skipped President Donald Trump’s visit.

He still drives a horse-drawn carriage on private grounds from time to time but has stopped driving cars since a serious car accident in January. He gave up his driver’s license at the time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.