Planned book by Mark Halperin faces widespread criticism

(AP) — A reported book deal for Mark Halperin, the “Game Change” co-author and political commentator who has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is being greeted with widespread outrage.

Politico announced Sunday that Halperin’s “How To Beat Trump” was expected in November. The book draws upon conversations with dozens of Democratic strategists, including Donna Brazile, James Carville and David Axelrod. It’s the first major project for Halperin since reports of harassment emerged in 2017. Penguin Random House canceled a planned book by Halperin and John Heilemann. Halperin also was dropped as a commentator by Showtime and NBC News.

Sunday’s news was quickly condemned. Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who alleged she was harassed by CEO Roger Ailes, called the deal a “slap in the face to all women.”