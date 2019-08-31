Phillips, Phoenix discuss violence and identity in ‘Joker’

Entertainment

Phillips, Phoenix discuss violence and identity in ‘Joker’

By LINDSEY BAHR , Associated Press

VENICE, Italy (AP) — “Joker” is rated R but director Todd Phillips says everyone was very careful with how they used violence in the movie.

The film premiered Saturday at the Venice International Film Festival where it is competing for the Golden Lion Award. It examines how aspiring comedian Arthur Fleck becomes the classic Batman foe.

Speaking in a news conference Saturday, Phillips said that they tried to make the limited violence as realistic as possible.

Star Joaquin Phoenix, who is garnering Oscar buzz for his performance, said his character was constantly evolving throughout the shoot. He said he studied a book about political assassins for inspiration, but that he also didn’t want a psychologist to be able to identity Arthur as a type.

“Joker” opens in theaters on Oct. 4

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.