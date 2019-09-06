Parents complained of priest who banned Harry Potter books

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 06:27-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee priest who banned Harry Potter books from a Catholic school’s library was accused by parents of causing their children psychological and spiritual harm.

The Tennessean obtained a 2017 letter from 14 St. Edward Catholic School parents, urging the Nashville diocese to remove the Rev. Dan Reehil.

The letter, with 50 bullet points, said Reehil is a toxic narcissist who hates Pope Francis and views himself as “a soldier of God.” It said “Our school, however, consists of children, not soldiers.”

Diocesan spokesman Rick Musacchio said Reehil’s views, like that of the retired, more liberal pastor he replaced, both have homes in the church.

Reehil didn’t respond to the newspaper’s interview requests. In an email, he said he removed J.K. Rowling’s books because they contain “actual spells and curses.”

