Nick Cannon to host morning show on LA radio station

Entertainment

Nick Cannon to host morning show on LA radio station

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 14:03-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon is coming to radio.

Meruelo Media on Friday announced the rapper, comedian and actor is joining Los Angeles hip-hop radio station Power 106 as host of its morning show. “Nick Cannon Mornings” launches Monday from 5 to 10 a.m.

In a statement, Cannon says he’s honored for the opportunity to “make our community and culture proud.”

Cannon hosts Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

Meruelo Media president and COO Otto Padron says Cannon’s “tremendous success across television, film and music is testimony of his unique talent, work ethic and impeccable reputation.”

The 38-year-old married singer Mariah Carey in 2008 and they share fraternal twins. They divorced in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.