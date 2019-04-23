New photos mark 1st birthday of Britain’s Prince Louis
New photos mark 1st birthday of Britain’s Prince Louis
byAssociated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his first birthday.
Prince Louis reached the milestone on Tuesday.
The photos, taken by Kate, show him playing in the garden of the family’s home in Norfolk, on England’s eastern coast.
Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.
Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.
He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
New photos mark 1st birthday of Britain’s Prince Louis
New photos mark 1st birthday of Britain’s Prince Louis
byAssociated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his first birthday.
Prince Louis reached the milestone on Tuesday.
The photos, taken by Kate, show him playing in the garden of the family’s home in Norfolk, on England’s eastern coast.
Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.
Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.
He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.