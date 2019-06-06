Négar Djavadi’s novel ‘Disoriental’ receives $10,000 prize

by The Associated Press , Associated Press6 June 2019 11:07-04:00

A multi-generational novel set in France and Iran has won a $10,000 prize for best French fiction translated into English.

Négar Djavadi’s (nay-GAHR’ juh-vah-DEE) “Disoriental” received the Albertine Prize, voted upon by readers and presented by the Van Cleef & Arpels and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in Manhattan.

At a ceremony Wednesday night at the embassy, honorary prize chair Lydia Davis praised “Disoriented” as a “richly layered” narrative.

Djavadi will receive $8,000 and translator Tina Kover $2,000. “Disoriental” was a National Book Award finalist last fall for best translated literature.

Three translated books for young people also were honored Wednesday: Benedicte Guettier’s “The Lonely Little Ghost,” Chen Jiang Hong’s “The Tiger Prince” and Anne-Fleur Drillon’s and Eric Puybaret’s “Cloud Chaser.”

