NBC’s ‘Peacock’ streaming service to launch in April

Entertainment

NBC’s ‘Peacock’ streaming service to launch in April

by By TALI ARBEL , Associated Press17 September 2019 10:24-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast’s NBCUniversal says its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC’s logo, and will be the home for some of the company’s most popular shows, including “Parks and Recreation,” ”The Office” and “30 Rock.”

That means “Parks and Rec” will be leaving Netflix, as well as “The Office.”

As Disney, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal prepare to launch their streaming services, they have been taking some of their TV and movie deals away from Netflix. That augurs a future where consumers will have to hunt for their favorite shows and films among lots of different services.

Peacock will also have original TV shows and movies. It will launch in April and will have ads. NBCUniversal on Tuesday did not announce a price.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.