Naomi Wolf promotes new book despite delay in release

byAssociated Press20 June 2019 21:32-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Wolf says she has no hard feelings about the BBC interviewer who pointed out errors in her new book, “Outrages,” which has been delayed for release in the U.S. over her objections.

Wolf spoke Thursday night at the Strand Book Store in Manhattan. Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt also postponed her U.S. tour, which was supposed to begin this week, but Wolf and Strand owner Nancy Bass Wyden are old friends and agreed to hold the event anyway. “Outrages,” which centers on the punitive treatment of gays in Victorian England, is already out in Britain and the store was selling copies published there.

Some of Wolf’s findings in “Outrages” were challenged by the BBC’s Matthew Sweet. On Thursday, Wolf acknowledged she had made errors and said she was fixing them.

