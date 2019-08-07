MSNBC’s Wallace apologizes for remark on Trump and Latinos

Entertainment

MSNBC’s Wallace apologizes for remark on Trump and Latinos

byAssociated Press7 August 2019 10:10-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has apologized for falsely saying on her show that President Donald Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

She apologized Tuesday on Twitter for a comment she made on her show the day before. She tweeted that her mistake wasn’t intentional and that she was sorry.

Wallace was responding to a remark by USA Today columnist Raul Reyes, who was a guest on her afternoon show. Reyes had noted that Trump has talked about an infestation through illegal immigration, and the natural conclusion is to attempt an extermination.

Wallace was a communications director for former President George W. Bush and has been a harsh critic of Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.