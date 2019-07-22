MSNBC contributor apologizes, deletes tweet about Fox

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An MSNBC contributor apologized and deleted a tweet that appeared to confuse readers about Fox News Channel’s plans to cover special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress this week.

Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday on Twitter that Fox isn’t airing Mueller’s testimony because President Donald Trump is afraid of what will happen to his supporters if they heard Mueller.

But Fox is airing the testimony Wednesday, along with ABC, CBS , NBC and the cable news networks.

Vance tweeted later Sunday that while she meant it ironically, “my apologies to anyone I confused.”

MSNBC had no comment Monday. Fox noted it had been running promos of its Mueller coverage since Friday.

Vance’s original message had been retweeted nearly 10,000 times.

