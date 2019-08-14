Model Ashley Graham shows off pregnancy with first child



By The Associated Press , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Surprise! That’s how model Ashley Graham announced she’s pregnant with her first child. Graham and filmmaker Justin Ervin are also celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham’s growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are “about to get even better.”

Ervin held a sonogram image on his Instagram account as he gave his 31-year-old wife a kiss on the cheek. He called Graham his “daily inspiration” and added: “I love you and I love us.”

The two achieved couple goals last year when she posted a sweet tribute to Ervin on their eighth anniversary with “I love you, Justin and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms.”

