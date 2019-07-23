Miss America pageant leaving Atlantic City for Connecticut

Miss America pageant leaving Atlantic City for Connecticut

by By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press23 July 2019 14:58-04:00

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America pageant is leaving one casino town for another.

The Miss America Organization says this year’s pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It will be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC.

The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day weekend.

It became synonymous with the New Jersey seaside resort, but moved to las Vegas in 2005, returning to Atlantic City in 2013.

Its latest departure from Atlantic City had been expected since the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority declined to renew subsidies for the pageant following last September’s competition.

Over the past six years, the agency spent more than $20 million on the pageant.

