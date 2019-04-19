Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum split after wedding in July

By JAKE COYLE , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated less than a year after marrying.

A person close to the couple who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment on the matter confirmed the split Friday. It was first reported by People magazine.

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York.

This was the first marriage for Williams, who has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum was previously married to the late musician and illustrator Genevieve Castree, which whom he has a daughter.

Williams is currently starring in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Elverum has recorded under the names the Microphones and Mount Eerie.

