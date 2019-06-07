Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

by KATIE CAMPIONE , Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan says the wrongfully convicted men known as the Central Park Five have shown true courage.

Jordan praised the men — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — during a luncheon Friday honoring “When They See Us,” a new Netflix series about their ordeal. He said he admired how the men never wavered about their innocence.

Salaam cried as he accepted an award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California on behalf of series creator Ava DuVernay. Jordan hugged Salaam and told attendees, “That’s courage.”

The five men were exonerated in 2002 after being charged with the 1989 rape of a white woman in New York’s Central Park. They received a standing ovation while accepting the ACLU chapter’s inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.