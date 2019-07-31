Meghan launching clothing line for UK women’s charity

by

(AP) — The Duchess of Sussex is launching a clothing line to support a charity that helps unemployed women find work.

Meghan has teamed up with designer and friend Misha Nonoo and British retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw to create a workwear collection to help the charity Smart Works.

Writing in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited, Meghan says the collection will be sold on a “one-for-one model” — for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. She wrote: “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Smart Works provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women and has helped more than 11,000 women.