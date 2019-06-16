Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

Entertainment, World

Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.