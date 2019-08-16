‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ promotion jams up Los Angeles

Entertainment

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ promotion jams up Los Angeles

by The Associated Press , Associated Press16 August 2019 14:21-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A city-wide promotion in Los Angeles for a popular Amazon television series caused chaos when drivers lined up for hours to cash in on 1950s gas prices.

Amazon partnered with nearly 30 businesses to roll back prices Thursday in honor of the show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” set in the ’50s, as part of an Emmy Awards campaign.

Police had to shut down a 30-cents-per-gallon promotion at a Chevron gas station in Santa Monica after eager customers lining up caused traffic delays at the nearby westbound Santa Monica Freeway for hours.

One motorist took to Twitter to complain, saying it would have been a better idea “if we had the same number of cars on the road as in the ’50s.”

The show is nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. The Emmys will air Sept. 14.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.