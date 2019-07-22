Manchester concert bombing suspect kept in custody

Entertainment, World

Manchester concert bombing suspect kept in custody

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been kept in custody at a bail hearing.

Hashem Abedi appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday via video-link from Belmarsh Prison in southeast London.

Judge Nigel Sweeney ordered the 22-year-old to be placed in custody before a preliminary court hearing at the Old Bailey in London or in Oxford on July 30.

Abedi travelled to Libya before his older brother detonated his suicide vest on May 22, 2017. He is suspected of helping plan the attack.

He faces almost two dozen counts of murder for the attack’s victims, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.