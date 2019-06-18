Man standing trial in 2018 burglaries at Wayne Newton home

by By KEN RITTER , Associated Press18 June 2019 15:07-04:00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas is due to hear longtime entertainer Wayne Newton and his wife describe encountering two burglars at their home a year ago, including one who attacked their dogs with a crowbar before escaping over a wall.

Prosecutor Jory Scarborough told jurors Tuesday that 22-year-old Weslie Hosea Martin was one of those burglars, and later sold Newton valuables to a coin and jewelry store.

Scarborough says Martin also was responsible for a break-in two weeks earlier at the Newton home, and at a neighboring property.

Martin’s public defender, Will Ewing, told jurors that only a vague video security image ties Martin to the second break-in, which the Newtons interrupted when they returned home.

Martin is facing 11 felonies and sentencing as a habitual criminal if he’s convicted.

