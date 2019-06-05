Man charged with abusing Stan Lee pleads not guilty

by –

(AP) — A former business manager to Stan Lee has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of abusing the Marvel Comics legend.

Keya Morgan entered the plea Wednesday in Los Angeles after authorities transported him from Arizona, where he was arrested last month.

The 43-year-old was charged in May with five counts of elder abuse. Prosecutors allege Morgan sought to capitalize on the Marvel Comic mastermind’s wealth and exert influence over Lee even though he had no authority to act on his behalf.

Morgan’s attorney Alex Kessel has denied his client did anything wrong.

Lee, who co-created Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther, died in November at age 95.