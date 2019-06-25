Lighthouse Sports Bar hosts comedy audition event Wednesday
Lighthouse Sports Bar, 12351 W. Indian School Road, Avondale. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
The mic is waiting for your comedy at Lighthouse Sports Bar, 12351 W. Indian School Road, in Avondale.
The night starts at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Call 623-935-2471 to schedule an audition, and then get your name on a list to perform. “The After Work Affair,” as the series goes by, takes place Wednesdays.
AvondaleComedyLighthouse Sports BarLitchfield Park
