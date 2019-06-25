Lighthouse Sports Bar hosts comedy audition event Wednesday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

The mic is waiting for your comedy at Lighthouse Sports Bar, 12351 W. Indian School Road, in Avondale.

The night starts at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Call 623-935-2471 to schedule an audition, and then get your name on a list to perform. “The After Work Affair,” as the series goes by, takes place Wednesdays.