Lebanon music festival cancels show after Christian pressure

Entertainment

Lebanon music festival cancels show after Christian pressure

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 09:33-04:00

BEIRUT (AP) — Organizers of a multi-day Lebanese music festival say they are cancelling a planned concert by a popular Mideast rock band whose lead singer is openly gay.

The move comes following calls by some Christian groups for the performance to be scrapped, calling the band’s songs an insult to Christianity.

The concert by Mashrou’ Leila has been at the center of a heated debate about freedom of expression after church leaders set off a storm of indignation. The calls were followed by online threats suggesting that the concert would be stopped by force.

The group was scheduled to perform in the coastal city of Byblos on Aug. 9.

The organizers issued a statement Tuesday saying they were forced to stop the show “to prevent bloodshed and safeguard peace and stability.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.