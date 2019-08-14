Lauren Daigle gets 6 nominations from Dove Awards

Entertainment

Lauren Daigle gets 6 nominations from Dove Awards

byAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, “You Say,” received six nominations Wednesday from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

Daigle’s nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.

“You Say” topped both Billboard’s adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.

Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.

The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.