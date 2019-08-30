Kristen Stewart wants to elevate Seberg beyond the haircut

Entertainment

Kristen Stewart wants to elevate Seberg beyond the haircut

By LINDSEY BAHR , Associated Press

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Kristen Stewart says she only knew Jean Seberg as an image. She portrays the late “Breathless” actress in “Seberg,” which premiered at the 76th Venice Film Festival Friday.

The film explores the FBI’s surveillance program to target Seberg in the late 1960s for her association with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Stewart says she came to admire Seberg for her sacrifice on behalf of people she loved and hopes that with this film people know her for more than the short haircut.

Director Benedict Andrews noted that the film premiered on the 40th anniversary of her death.

The film co-stars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell and will be released by Amazon Studios.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.