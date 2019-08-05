Kimmel, ‘Apprentice’ producer join to make ABC quiz show

Kimmel, ‘Apprentice’ producer join to make ABC quiz show

byAssociated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel is among Donald Trump’s late-night gadflies, while producer Mark Burnett showcased the future president on “The Apprentice.” Yet the two are going into business together.

Kimmel and Burnett will produce a new ABC game show, “Generation Gap,” described by the network as a comedy quiz show that brings family members together to compete as a team.

Asked about the apparent odd-couple pairing with Burnett, Kimmel downplayed the producer’s role in Trump’s election.

Observers have suggested that Burnett’s “The Apprentice” helped shape public perception of Trump as a leader.

Kimmel said there is “no way” that Burnett had the foresight to imagine that Trump would go from reality TV host to president.

