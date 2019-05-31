Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital, treated for dehydration

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 11:06-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

A statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” ”Lucille” and “Lady.”

